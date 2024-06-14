Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $1.07 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lowered its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in ResMed were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE RMD traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $210.90. The company had a trading volume of 405,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,329. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.25 and its 200-day moving average is $188.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $229.97.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.80.

View Our Latest Report on ResMed

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $209,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at $19,104,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,104,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,151 shares of company stock worth $6,666,409 over the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.