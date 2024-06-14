Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $1.67 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $279,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.4% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 916 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.2% in the third quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 683 shares of the software company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $32,616,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.35.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $66.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $525.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,547,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,004. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $235.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $473.83 and a 200-day moving average of $541.85.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

