Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Peloton Wealth Strategists trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Cummins were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,750,000 after buying an additional 2,055,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,867,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21,025.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 735,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after buying an additional 731,697 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,268,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 88.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,458,000 after buying an additional 274,927 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI traded down $5.72 on Friday, hitting $264.66. 449,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.74 and its 200 day moving average is $264.96. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $304.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Read Our Latest Report on Cummins

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.