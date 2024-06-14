Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $697,000 Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Peloton Wealth Strategists reduced its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Masimo were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 851.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total value of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.66. The stock had a trading volume of 313,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $167.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.77 and a 200 day moving average of $126.41. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.70 million. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MASI. StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.57.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

