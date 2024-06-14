Peloton Wealth Strategists Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,611.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 67,682 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 171,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,359,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $572,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $172.48. 1,095,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,206. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.00. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.