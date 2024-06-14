Peloton Wealth Strategists Sells 545 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,586,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $145.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,357,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

