PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.75.

PFSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFSI opened at $92.78 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $62.15 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average of $87.88.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.14. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $305.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,493,869.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,546 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,218.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Derek Stark sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $470,007.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,493,869.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,546 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,218.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,120 shares of company stock worth $8,501,777. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 16,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

