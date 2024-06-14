PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.16) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s current price.

PensionBee Group Price Performance

Shares of LON PBEE opened at GBX 157.50 ($2.01) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 141.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 109.96. PensionBee Group has a 1-year low of GBX 59.80 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 159.50 ($2.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £352.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3,150.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christoph Johannes Martin sold 21,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.87), for a total value of £31,565.31 ($40,195.22). 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PensionBee Group

PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.

