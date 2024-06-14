Pete Godbole Sells 7,500 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pete Godbole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84.

On Thursday, April 11th, Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $391,688.43.

Shares of SMAR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,311. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $49.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average of $42.40.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,388,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 93,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 569,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 253,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

