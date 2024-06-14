Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $219.02. 416,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,039. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
