Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $219.02. 416,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,039. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.