Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Boosts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

