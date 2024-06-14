Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYF traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.89. The stock had a trading volume of 55,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,344. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $70.45 and a 1 year high of $96.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.54 and its 200 day moving average is $89.71.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Articles

