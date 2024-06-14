Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,122,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.