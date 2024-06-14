Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 569 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 450.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.53. 7,840,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,845,437. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

