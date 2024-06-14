Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 246.9% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 255,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.20. 664,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,165. The stock has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $184.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.19 and a 200 day moving average of $175.59.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

