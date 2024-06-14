PFM Health Sciences LP Acquires 249,347 Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,347 shares during the quarter. Inhibrx comprises about 1.2% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 1.14% of Inhibrx worth $20,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Inhibrx by 4,637.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Inhibrx by 389.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INBX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.59. 213,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,367. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $240.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

In related news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem purchased 57,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $996,748.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,150,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,925,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,290,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,735,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,529,467.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem purchased 57,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $996,748.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,150,410 shares in the company, valued at $19,925,101.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

