PFM Health Sciences LP Acquires Shares of 112,656 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 112,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,710,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,325. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.82. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $147.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

