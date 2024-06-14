PFM Health Sciences LP Has $27.24 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

PFM Health Sciences LP reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,815 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.6% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $27,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 94,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17,046.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 973,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $492,803,000 after purchasing an additional 967,913 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $572.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $575.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,873,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.