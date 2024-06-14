PFM Health Sciences LP Sells 243,951 Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

PFM Health Sciences LP lowered its position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,480,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,951 shares during the period. Caribou Biosciences comprises about 2.2% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. PFM Health Sciences LP owned 7.33% of Caribou Biosciences worth $37,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $16,730,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,050,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,822,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after buying an additional 1,261,920 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $5,108,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $4,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.93. 1,571,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,484. The stock has a market cap of $174.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 345.05% and a negative return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRBU shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caribou Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

