Pickering Energy Partners LP Has $356,000 Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Pickering Energy Partners LP reduced its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Talos Energy accounts for approximately 5.9% of Pickering Energy Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pickering Energy Partners LP’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $4,439,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 949,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,509,000 after buying an additional 39,829 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 116,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in Talos Energy by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $2,296,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,272,904 shares in the company, valued at $416,412,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Talos Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TALO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 148.29 and a beta of 1.92. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $17.59.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $429.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TALO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

