Planet Fitness’ (PLNT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s current price.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NYSE:PLNT traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,526. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average of $66.17.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,976,000 after acquiring an additional 97,823 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,430,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,417,000 after purchasing an additional 386,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,592,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,345,000 after purchasing an additional 66,139 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,500,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,859,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,453,000 after buying an additional 483,586 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

