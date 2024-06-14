Plustick Management LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Plustick Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources comprises 9.0% of Plustick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Plustick Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $10,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,552,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,606,000 after acquiring an additional 90,240 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $59,019,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 171,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 23,414 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,316,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,649,000 after buying an additional 279,296 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TECK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE TECK traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.47. 2,480,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,771,069. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

