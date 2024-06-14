Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,559,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 4,673,657 shares.The stock last traded at $0.69 and had previously closed at $0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSNY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.48.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 5.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth $25,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth $34,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Stories

