Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Down 5.7%

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $166.14 and last traded at $166.14. Approximately 49,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 334,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.16.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Powell Industries Stock Down 6.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.98.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.45 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 12.05%. Powell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $913,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $4,117,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,668,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,520,446.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $913,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,080,681 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Powell Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,410,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Powell Industries by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 156,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 34,455 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 1,377.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after buying an additional 129,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 128,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after buying an additional 24,354 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

