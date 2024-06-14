Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,773 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MHK traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.78. 463,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,872. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.56. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $131.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

