Prelude Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of ODP worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of ODP by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,748,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,418,000 after purchasing an additional 133,750 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ODP by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 325,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Select LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,826,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ODP by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,989,000 after purchasing an additional 164,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.72. 515,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,482. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.59). ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODP announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 48.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ODP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

