Prelude Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in FOX by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 155,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 62,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in FOX by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 471,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 219,315 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in FOX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

FOX Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FOX stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.97. 839,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,185. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.83. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

