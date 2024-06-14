Prelude Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $609,708,000 after acquiring an additional 870,971 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,628,000 after buying an additional 443,903 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,900,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,268,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $149,154,000 after buying an additional 92,009 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,096,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $162,190,000 after buying an additional 68,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WDC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,056,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,661,361. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on WDC

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,360 shares of company stock worth $2,221,513. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.