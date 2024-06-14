Prelude Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Qorvo makes up approximately 0.5% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,120,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 857,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,574,000 after buying an additional 529,309 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 268.3% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 537,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,319,000 after buying an additional 391,570 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 18.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,989,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,964,000 after buying an additional 316,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after buying an additional 316,172 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

View Our Latest Report on QRVO

Qorvo Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of QRVO stock traded up $4.64 on Thursday, hitting $113.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,434,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $121.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.