Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 21,808 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 21,808 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 186.0% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 87,376 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 824.8% in the third quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,760 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 52,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,059 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.86. 16,766,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,943,393. The firm has a market cap of $148.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,984 shares of company stock worth $40,279,537 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

