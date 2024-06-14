Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 3,950 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Brighthouse Financial comprises 1.2% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $17,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,362,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,073,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,496,000 after buying an additional 475,327 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 315,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after buying an additional 140,796 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 667,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,663,000 after buying an additional 119,345 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 110,397 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BHF. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of BHF traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.25. The company had a trading volume of 356,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,532. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.08. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.29. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brighthouse Financial

In other news, Director Michael J. Inserra purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Inserra purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,101.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

