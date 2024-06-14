Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 5,606 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 71.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,157,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Weatherford International by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after acquiring an additional 126,336 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total transaction of $1,234,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,049.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weatherford International Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:WFRD traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,743. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.66. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.88.

Weatherford International Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

