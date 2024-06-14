Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 326,673 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,237,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,673 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,435,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Atlassian by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atlassian by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,740,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,473,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,113,000 after acquiring an additional 255,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,325,490,000 after acquiring an additional 249,017 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.25, for a total value of $1,625,537.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,298. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.25, for a total value of $1,625,537.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,298. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.63, for a total value of $147,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,486,174.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,906 shares of company stock valued at $53,794,144 in the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of TEAM traded down $6.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,990. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.66. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $154.02 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

