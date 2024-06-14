Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,460,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $147,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $234,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,207.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $234,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,207.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 18,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,179.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,205.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,608 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,107. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

APLS traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $42.00. 676,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average is $56.21. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). The business had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 284.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

