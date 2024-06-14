Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 196,144 Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,314,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,144 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.71% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics worth $139,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLTX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 42.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,952,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,304,000 after purchasing an additional 580,375 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,806,000 after acquiring an additional 580,001 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP grew its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,049,000 after acquiring an additional 563,584 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 1,270.7% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 411,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,439,000 after acquiring an additional 381,215 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 94.3% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 777,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,299,000 after buying an additional 377,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLTX traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.41. 535,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,036. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $64.98.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.46.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

