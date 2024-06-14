Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 31,575,084 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 543.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,575,084 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,878,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $30.46. 33,762,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,385,949. The company has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC cut their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

