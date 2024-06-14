Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $127.26 Million Holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195,087 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.50% of agilon health worth $127,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGL. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in agilon health by 18.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in agilon health by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,913,000 after purchasing an additional 70,443 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in agilon health by 164.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in agilon health by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in agilon health by 242.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 18,532 shares during the period.

AGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Shares of AGL remained flat at $6.90 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,098,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,458. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $21.52.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. As a group, analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

