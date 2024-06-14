Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $5.30 Billion Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,046,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,127,896 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for about 0.7% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.78% of T-Mobile US worth $5,298,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total transaction of $23,102,099.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 671,752,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,280,341,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,110,950 shares of company stock worth $1,174,437,067 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $175.11. 5,444,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,793,360. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.24 and its 200-day moving average is $162.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $127.72 and a one year high of $182.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

