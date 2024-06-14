Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.68% of Mondelez International worth $2,636,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ remained flat at $66.10 on Thursday. 7,196,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,352,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average of $71.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

