Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,071,399 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,467 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.42% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $113,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 150,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $4,540,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 26,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,607.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 848,375 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after buying an additional 798,679 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,419. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEM. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

