Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 712,671 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712,671 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.17% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $110,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,662,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,186,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 16,827.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 717,059 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after acquiring an additional 712,823 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,056,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $145,697,000 after acquiring an additional 491,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,563 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $44,026,000 after acquiring an additional 291,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPX. DA Davidson increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.22.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.13. The company had a trading volume of 898,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,177. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.92. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $95.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

