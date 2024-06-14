Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases Shares of 4,617,088 APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,617,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,751,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.96% of APi Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Price Performance

NYSE:APG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,867. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.44. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. APi Group’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at $216,888,866.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

