Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,586,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569,824 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.59% of Armstrong World Industries worth $155,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

NYSE AWI traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.93. 178,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,153. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.35 and a 52-week high of $125.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.03 and its 200-day moving average is $109.65.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

