Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 932,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170,740 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.53% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $118,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,086,085,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,157,000 after buying an additional 650,248 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,223,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 597,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,831,000 after buying an additional 279,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARE. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 474.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.