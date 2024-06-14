Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,505,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,471,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.87% of Procter & Gamble worth $3,004,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,799,000. Georgetown University raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Georgetown University now owns 74,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 108,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after acquiring an additional 38,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,616,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,889,000 after acquiring an additional 243,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,898,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,526,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $168.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

