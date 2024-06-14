Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 6,330,600 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,223,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,330,600 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,985,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in General Electric by 11.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 465,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,449,000 after acquiring an additional 50,937 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 68,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE traded down $5.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,170,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,366,249. The company has a market capitalization of $170.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.01. General Electric has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $170.80.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Electric

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.