Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 74,663 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,663 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.27% of Republic Services worth $142,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.64. 653,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,218. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $196.76. The firm has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

