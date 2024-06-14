Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Gartner were worth $135,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Gartner by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Gartner by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total transaction of $4,392,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 599,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,167,217.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $432.21. 626,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $442.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.73. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

