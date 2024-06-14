Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price Down 0.7%

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $165.25 and last traded at $165.29. 496,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,473,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.35. The company has a market capitalization of $393.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 301,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,006,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $4,774,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 175,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,616,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

