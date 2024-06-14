Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,663 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,231,413,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,928 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,972 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $83,613,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,997,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,067 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ remained flat at $66.10 during midday trading on Thursday. 7,196,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,352,785. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.